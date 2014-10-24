Owner Details

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is an older project, but a fun challenge. It involved exploring how to best display and work with a large amount of data. No cutting down of what was displayed, but reworking the user experience.
This was the result of a long process of wireframes and testing.