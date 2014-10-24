Unmatched Style

Brad Frost Sketch - For BDConf Orlando

Brad Frost Sketch - For BDConf Orlando brad frost sketch heads future friendly atomic design
Brad Frost sketch for his upcoming talk at BD Conf Orlando. Future Friendly + Atomic Design + Beyond the Desktop = Awesomesauce... right?

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
