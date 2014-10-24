Sway Chavez Photography

Last one, I swear! Here's the other secondary mark for Sway. So happy with how this project turned out. I'm going to do my best to write a full post about the process soon (with all that free time I have planning a wedding, being a new homeowner, and managing a company rebrand and website redesign haha). Stay tuned!

For now, that's all, folks. Happy Friday and have a great weekend!

Photography: Sway Chavez