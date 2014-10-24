Melissa Yeager

Sway Chavez Photography

Melissa Yeager
Melissa Yeager
  • Save
Sway Chavez Photography logo branding identity badge seal s
Download color palette

Last one, I swear! Here's the other secondary mark for Sway. So happy with how this project turned out. I'm going to do my best to write a full post about the process soon (with all that free time I have planning a wedding, being a new homeowner, and managing a company rebrand and website redesign haha). Stay tuned!

For now, that's all, folks. Happy Friday and have a great weekend!

Photography: Sway Chavez

04fce0fba58104f4f9345aab104392f1
Rebound of
Sway Chavez Photography
By Melissa Yeager
View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Melissa Yeager
Melissa Yeager
Holistic brand designer from West Chester, PA

More by Melissa Yeager

View profile
    • Like