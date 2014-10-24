Emily Mills

303030: Day 24

303030: Day 24
I'm challenging myself this month to do 30 designs in 30 days, each one taking 30 minutes.

As Dribbble only allows 24 shots per month, this is the last one I'll post here for awhile. Follow me on Twitter if you want to keep up. On this one I was practicing with bezier placement. This still needs work, but a time limit is a time limit!

Oct 24, 2014
