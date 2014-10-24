303030: Day 24

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm challenging myself this month to do 30 designs in 30 days, each one taking 30 minutes.
As Dribbble only allows 24 shots per month, this is the last one I'll post here for awhile. Follow me on Twitter if you want to keep up. On this one I was practicing with bezier placement. This still needs work, but a time limit is a time limit!