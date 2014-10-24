Josh Rogers

Ghostbusters

Josh Rogers
Josh Rogers
  • Save
Ghostbusters ghostbusters sega pixel pixel art ecto 1 car game indie master system
Download color palette

A potential game idea I had been working on.

It's a little tribute to the old Sega Master System version of Ghostbusters I used to play when I was a kid.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Josh Rogers
Josh Rogers

More by Josh Rogers

View profile
    • Like