Circle Co-op Logo circle homeschool co-op logo identity redesign
I can't help but play sometimes; I did a hypothetical rebrand of our homeschool co-op.

The concept centers around these Borromean Rings. Kind of a cool symbol for what we're doing actually … the primary colors, the basic elements coming together to form a new cooperative system. But if one of the rings is removed, the system is no longer linked—it only exists because of our participation. Cool, right?

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
