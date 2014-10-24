Circle Co-op Logo

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I can't help but play sometimes; I did a hypothetical rebrand of our homeschool co-op.
The concept centers around these Borromean Rings. Kind of a cool symbol for what we're doing actually … the primary colors, the basic elements coming together to form a new cooperative system. But if one of the rings is removed, the system is no longer linked—it only exists because of our participation. Cool, right?