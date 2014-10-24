🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I had the opportunity to work with a brand new tattoo shop opening up in Lufkin, Texas called Black Spot Tattoo. Its owner, Ben Harbuck, does traditional tattoo art with a singular needle and no machine. I wanted to match his love for pirate folklore (thus the name of his shop, Black Spot Tattoo being an ode to Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island) along with a handmade and traditional approach to his branding. I love projects like these and I look forward to working with more folks like Ben.