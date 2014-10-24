I had the opportunity to work with a brand new tattoo shop opening up in Lufkin, Texas called Black Spot Tattoo. Its owner, Ben Harbuck, does traditional tattoo art with a singular needle and no machine. I wanted to match his love for pirate folklore (thus the name of his shop, Black Spot Tattoo being an ode to Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island) along with a handmade and traditional approach to his branding. I love projects like these and I look forward to working with more folks like Ben.