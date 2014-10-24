Pat Dryburgh

I had the great pleasure of redesigning Shawn Blanc & Co.'s Tools & Toys brand and website. Along with a visual update, the site was redesigned responsively, and also included changes to the content strategy. Along with the daily product posts, the site now includes feature articles ranging from Guides, Reviews, Interviews, Editorials, and Photo Essays.

