Brittany E Parshall

Ty's List Painting 1/16

design illustration art painting drawing nature documentary collab layout california packaging dvd
Working on a super rad project with the dudes from Ty’s List.

DVD cases & original artwork for people who helped back the documentary. Every painting is based off a scene in the film.

Front cover boat art credit: Julia Kuo
www.tyslist-themovie.com

