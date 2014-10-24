Contact Icon

Kyle Adams

Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
I've been in the process of developing icons for specific sections of kyleadams.me. This one now appears on the contact page.

By Kyle Adams
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
