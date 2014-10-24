Martin Jewiss

Four Streams Together V3

Martin Jewiss
Martin Jewiss
Four Streams Together V3 graphic design icon visualisation business corporate brand
Working on a toolkit of graphic elements to visualise a clients four business streams. This shot would be used in a presentation, in literature, or on their site as a quick overview of what they do. The overall style will be rolled out as part of a comprehensive redesign of their site, marketing print, presentation, and training resources.

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
