Black Optical Website

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Black Optical is a retail shop that curates premium eye and sunwear for its friends (and their moms) around the world. This year, I’ve had the pleasure of working for them as a designer and developer on their new Shopify site. This project took time, but both the client and I are extremely proud of it.
View Black Optical's online store here.
As with all good websites, this store is constantly being tweaked to enhance the shopping experience for Black Optical’s customers. Expect to see much more from these guys– they are a great company selling optics that are second to none.
Maybe you need a hand with building a site for your store or brand. If so, let me know– I’d love to talk.