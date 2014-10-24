Black Optical Website

Black Optical is a retail shop that curates premium eye and sunwear for its friends (and their moms) around the world. This year, I’ve had the pleasure of working for them as a designer and developer on their new Shopify site. This project took time, but both the client and I are extremely proud of it.

View Black Optical's online store here.

As with all good websites, this store is constantly being tweaked to enhance the shopping experience for Black Optical’s customers. Expect to see much more from these guys– they are a great company selling optics that are second to none.

Maybe you need a hand with building a site for your store or brand. If so, let me know– I’d love to talk.