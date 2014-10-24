Mike Bruner

Bison USA 2

Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
  • Save
Bison USA 2 bison buffalo mono-line graphic icon mike bruner illustration single line usa
Download color palette

Thanks for all the insight into the last post. Made some changes because of the comments. Cleaned it up I believe.
Thanks.

Bison usa
Rebound of
Bison USA
By Mike Bruner
View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mike Bruner

View profile
    • Like