Artcrank x Timbuk2

hey guys. I need your help to get my ARTCRANK poster printed on the liner of a limited edition Timbuk2 bag. Use the link to vote for your favorite poster. Tell yer friennndz! thank you.

My buddy @Dan Lehman is also representing Denver in this contest. His poster rules. 2 winners will be printed on bags.

http://www.timbuk2.com/content/artcrank.html

@2x

Thanks again!