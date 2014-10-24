Brooks Solveig

Thank you, Salesforce

Brooks Solveig
Brooks Solveig
  • Save
Thank you, Salesforce lettering calligraphy type thanks hand done hand type
Download color palette

Today is my last day at @SalesforceUX. I've learned so much, and I just wanna say thanks for being so talented and friendly. I'm grateful to have spent the last year getting to know all you beautiful people, and I'll miss you!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Brooks Solveig
Brooks Solveig
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Brooks Solveig

View profile
    • Like