Borbás Geri

©Sudoku alpha release | in-game layout

Borbás Geri
Borbás Geri
  • Save
©Sudoku alpha release | in-game layout sudoku web app layout grid plot graph flash desktop eppz
Download color palette

©Sudoku at compactapps.eu

Have published a workin' alpha release (version 4.0 straightforward from 2008). Any feature suggestion is welcome (the site has a feedback module set up).

6194d9c0fe7c29925b1e96b70623ab37
Rebound of
©Sudoku site | detail box layouts
By Borbás Geri
View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Borbás Geri
Borbás Geri

More by Borbás Geri

View profile
    • Like