Bloodlines

Bloodlines hammer sledge sword compass banner band merch lockup union workwear
Been a while since I designed any merchandise for local hardcore bands in my hometown. Back in 2006 the band I was in helped establish our hardcore scene, its great knowing it still holds strong.

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
