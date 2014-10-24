Jonathan Petitjean

SPARTA - workin progress

Jonathan Petitjean
Jonathan Petitjean
SPARTA - workin progress
Working on my personnal brand... I Like Sparta so i toke inspiration... first in draw. At first, i was drawing this for a tattoo but actually i think i ll use this for my brand (fitness clothes so it ll evolve yet)

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Jonathan Petitjean
Jonathan Petitjean

    • Like