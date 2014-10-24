Laura Bohill
Lantern spot illustration bear swim suit mountains lake zen meditate autumn fall
I've been working very closely with the amazing team at Lantern for the past few months. Here is an example of some of my spot illustrations from a much larger set, which are used for programs focusing on anxiety, body image, and stress. It's been very rewarding to put so much hard work into a project that will help people deal with everyday mental health, and improve their well-being.

You should absolutely check out what they're up to - https://golantern.com/

