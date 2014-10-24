🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been working very closely with the amazing team at Lantern for the past few months. Here is an example of some of my spot illustrations from a much larger set, which are used for programs focusing on anxiety, body image, and stress. It's been very rewarding to put so much hard work into a project that will help people deal with everyday mental health, and improve their well-being.
You should absolutely check out what they're up to - https://golantern.com/