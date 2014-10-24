I've been working very closely with the amazing team at Lantern for the past few months. Here is an example of some of my spot illustrations from a much larger set, which are used for programs focusing on anxiety, body image, and stress. It's been very rewarding to put so much hard work into a project that will help people deal with everyday mental health, and improve their well-being.

You should absolutely check out what they're up to - https://golantern.com/