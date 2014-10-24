Sebastien Lhomme
Thinkmojo

Crush-O-Meter

Sebastien Lhomme
Thinkmojo
Sebastien Lhomme for Thinkmojo
Hire Us
  • Save
Crush-O-Meter ae animation motion character
Download color palette

Quick test on a pretty fun upcoming video we're working on.
https://vimeo.com/113622820

View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Thinkmojo
Thinkmojo
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Thinkmojo

View profile
    • Like