Strong Roots #3

WIP.

My client with much thought and consideration thought it would be best to show the sense of growth in her clients, instead of a full grown tree. This also allows more emphasis on the foundation of her coaching methods - the fork (our eating habits) as the roots that need to be nurtured in order to see growth and produce fruit in other areas of our lives.

She will begin with food, and move on into relationships, habits and even faith. A constant one-on-one growing process.