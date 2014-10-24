Luiza Abend

Swinging 6.6.60's

Luiza Abend
Luiza Abend
  • Save
Swinging 6.6.60's illustration vector poster 60s psychedelic ncad party halloween monsters horror scary college
Download color palette

Closeup of the promotional material I designed for this year's NCAD Halloween Ball. The theme was a mix of spooky things + the 60s. The reference here was the "Monster Bop" CD cover.

Luiza Abend
Luiza Abend

More by Luiza Abend

View profile
    • Like