pumpkin #3 - 85lb monster

pumpkin #3 - 85lb monster
this is my largest pumpkin ever - need to fine tune a bit more but happy enough to post some progress.. the pumpkin you see behind it is just under 30lbs to give you an idea of size.

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
