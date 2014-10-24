Christos Chiotis

New hand drawn font

Christos Chiotis
Christos Chiotis
  • Save
New hand drawn font font fonts handmade font handdrawn font thin font lettering hand drawn decorative
Download color palette

Working on a new hand drawn font

The font is now available in Creative Market
http://crtv.mk/dnz9

Christos Chiotis
Christos Chiotis

More by Christos Chiotis

View profile
    • Like