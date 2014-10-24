Brad Blackman

Church Librarians League Bagstuffer

This is the black and white bagstuffer the "stamp" goes on. I thought it would be fun to reference the old library check-out cards they had before libraries all went digital. Stamp-effect type for the date, too.

Church Librarians League
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
