Alger Theater Halloween Party

halloween postcard spooky louisiana alger retro classic 1940s
With this flyer, we wanted to present the party in a more personal fashion. We decided to use a postcard style layout where we wrote a message addressed to one person with a touched up image on the back. The flyer was printed on recycled matte paper and turned out really nice.

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
