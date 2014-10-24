Alan Josephson

A proposed acronym/secondary logo mark for an 8 passenger, rugged and economical utility aircraft called the AirVan. The client chose to go in a different direction but I still like the mark so it'll live on in Dribbble.

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
