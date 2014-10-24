Sean

Click Click Car Hotspot Flyer Mockups

A flyer for a service that uses a different approach to lease cars to people. The copy and layout was chosen by continuously hitting the streets with proof editions and testing on pedestrians. We were able to fine tune the message enough where people got the jist of it within 5-7 seconds.

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
