Nike Grant Taylor Blazer Low

Nike Grant Taylor Blazer Low
Unused tongue tag design I cranked for the Nike Grant Taylor Blazer Low shoe that just dropped.

Grant rips - hyped for him!

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
