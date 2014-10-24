Sara Lynn Cramb

Arctic Playtime!

arctic play nautical ocean beluga whale polar bear winter illustration kidlitart
A fun piece about two families being mischievous and enjoying each other's company. The cooler fall weather made me want to make something that took place in the arctic.

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
