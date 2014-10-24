Emanuel Vede

Jaz Gaming illustration gaming logo concept esport gamer design ice
A logo for a gamer with the tag name "JAZ".
Update!

I made a speedart to show my process. Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XSTk3KcTha0

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
