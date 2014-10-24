Johannes Lamers

Oilily Retina

Johannes Lamers
Johannes Lamers
  • Save
Oilily Retina ui webdesign development
Download color palette

Oilily brings color to life with its full color combi-buggy,
a buggy and a stroller rolled into one. Never before has so much patience, love and attention to detail been lavished on the color and design of a combi-buggy.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Johannes Lamers
Johannes Lamers
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Johannes Lamers

View profile
    • Like