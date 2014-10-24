Sébastien Navizet

Gantt chart project

I was asked to create a clean, legible and modern guideline for gantt project. So I crafted a pixel perfect Gantt chart !
Here at Devarium, our projects are lead with care for each step of creation. Here is a sample of what you could get if you were working with us ! What are you waiting for ? ;)

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Creative Director & Senior Brand Designer
