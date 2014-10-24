Cody Paulson

Carlson Duluth Logo

Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
Hire Me
  • Save
Carlson Duluth Logo gif animation graphic design logo mark monogram icon illustration
Download color palette

This is an older project, but I just realized that I haven't published the final logo for Carlson Duluth, a heating and cooling company in Duluth. The mark serves as a CD monogram, but additionally symbolizes the rising of hot air and the falling of cool air.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
Cofounder of Graphic Science
Hire Me

More by Cody Paulson

View profile
    • Like