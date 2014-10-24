GDG Blog Logo

Justin Wilkinson

This is the logo I did for my new blog. My inspiration for the design came from the jersey tags on football uniforms. I simplified it a bit but I think it came out great and the way I wanted. Check it out on the blog at www.gamedaygetup.com

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
