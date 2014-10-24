Fashion Stylist Web Design + Free PSD

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
AVAILABLE FOR HIRE: adeel@echofreelance.com
Cost: $25 / hour
Time: 2 weeks (Design + Coding)
From whimsical, theatrically outrageous, or working with today's trends Holly's keen aesthetic for fashion can be seen in her wide range of styling. With this web design, we tried our level best to match her design sensibilities: hollycopeland.com
Have a look at my website to observe my design sensibilities and full portfolio:
www.echofreelance.com
Download the Free PSD: http://clients.echofreelance.com/holly-copeland/HolyCopeland-PSDs.zip