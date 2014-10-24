Adeel Ather

Fashion Stylist Web Design + Free PSD

Adeel Ather
Adeel Ather
  • Save
Fashion Stylist Web Design + Free PSD fashion fashion stylist web design photoshop psd free download web
Download color palette

AVAILABLE FOR HIRE: adeel@echofreelance.com

Cost: $25 / hour
Time: 2 weeks (Design + Coding)

From whimsical, theatrically outrageous, or working with today's trends Holly's keen aesthetic for fashion can be seen in her wide range of styling. With this web design, we tried our level best to match her design sensibilities: hollycopeland.com

Have a look at my website to observe my design sensibilities and full portfolio:
www.echofreelance.com


Download the Free PSD: http://clients.echofreelance.com/holly-copeland/HolyCopeland-PSDs.zip

View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Adeel Ather
Adeel Ather

More by Adeel Ather

View profile
    • Like