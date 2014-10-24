Our JOB was to organize thematic party for the new season of Survivor Bulgaria.

We decided to destroy the ordinary perception for Asia and to represent it literally in a new light – brighter, bolder and unexpected. Our goal was to break the stereotype, and reach to the senses of each guest.



Inspired by the show`s slogan “Stronger Than Ever”, our party was “Brighter Than Ever”. And this is what happened…

Check the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/20501065/bTV-BrighterThanEver