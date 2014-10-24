Nickola Nickolov

Our JOB was to organize thematic party for the new season of Survivor Bulgaria.
We decided to destroy the ordinary perception for Asia and to represent it literally in a new light – brighter, bolder and unexpected. Our goal was to break the stereotype, and reach to the senses of each guest.

Inspired by the show`s slogan “Stronger Than Ever”, our party was “Brighter Than Ever”. And this is what happened…

Check the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/20501065/bTV-BrighterThanEver

