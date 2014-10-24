Zara Picken

OBRANI Spring-Summer 2015 Collection

OBRANI Spring-Summer 2015 Collection illustration fashion clothes design fabric dress bubble gum woman girl sky
In collaboration with Ukrainian fashion house OBRANI, one of my illustrations has been used as part of their Spring-Summer 2015 collection.

The illustration is printed on fabrics and used on a full range of garments including dresses, skirts and trousers.

The full collection can be seen on the OBRANI website shortly. In the meantime, you can see a preview of selected pieces on my blog: http://zaraillustrates.tumblr.com/post/100830190894

© Zara Picken 2014 www.zaraillustrates.com

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
