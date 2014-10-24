OBRANI Spring-Summer 2015 Collection

In collaboration with Ukrainian fashion house OBRANI, one of my illustrations has been used as part of their Spring-Summer 2015 collection.



The illustration is printed on fabrics and used on a full range of garments including dresses, skirts and trousers.



The full collection can be seen on the OBRANI website shortly. In the meantime, you can see a preview of selected pieces on my blog: http://zaraillustrates.tumblr.com/post/100830190894



© Zara Picken 2014 www.zaraillustrates.com