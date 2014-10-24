Pilot

Temper Render Progression

Pilot
Pilot
Hire Us
  • Save
Temper Render Progression best fiends mobile games ios key art illustration seriously digital entertainment sketch character development
Download color palette

The rendering progression of Temper for the Best Fiends Key Art. The character development was an amazing collaboration between Seriously's character artists and our illustration team.

Check out the full case study here.

Best Fiends is available in the app store.

33fd0d3fcd4a988b92303b4d8006b72f
Rebound of
Best Fiends Key Art
By Pilot
Pilot
Pilot
We build brands that excite.
Hire Us

More by Pilot

View profile
    • Like