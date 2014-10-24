Alex Sheyn

Coming soon! New Font ATC Ripley

Alex Sheyn
Alex Sheyn
Hire Me
  • Save
Coming soon! New Font ATC Ripley
Download color palette

Hey guys, I'm almost done with this script font i've been working on for a good long while. Here's a sneak peek! :)

Keep an eye out in the next couple of weeks through Avondale Type Co.

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Alex Sheyn
Alex Sheyn
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alex Sheyn

View profile
    • Like