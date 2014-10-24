Harlan Elam

Big Hero 6 Poster

Harlan Elam
Harlan Elam
Hire Me
  • Save
Big Hero 6 Poster disney baymax illustration poster animation big hero 6 screen print pop-culture
Download color palette

Full reveal of my Big Hero 6 poster for Disney and the Poster Posse. We're showcasing 6 posters each week leading up to the release of the film.

View the Poster Posse project here: http://goo.gl/EEMD4d

Check out my FB page for other exciting projects: https://www.facebook.com/harlandraws

3364cb7f74ba93dc2a4296ee5dfd0c02
Rebound of
Big Hero 6 Detail
By Harlan Elam
Harlan Elam
Harlan Elam
Designer of beautiful and user-friendly digital experiences.
Hire Me

More by Harlan Elam

View profile
    • Like