Rowena Leanne

World Hero Image WIP

Rowena Leanne
Rowena Leanne
Hire Me
  • Save
World Hero Image WIP illustration 3d marketing illustrator transport
Download color palette

The very early beginings of a hero image for Surge Digital marketing agency. VERY early...

View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Rowena Leanne
Rowena Leanne
Professional doodler.
Hire Me

More by Rowena Leanne

View profile
    • Like