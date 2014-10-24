Brian Weaver
Maark

Clinical Trials Icon Set

Brian Weaver
Maark
Brian Weaver for Maark
Hire Us
  • Save
Clinical Trials Icon Set icon icons medical icons forklift icon set line icons
Download color palette

Short deadline to get a fairly large set of icons completed. Any feedback on them is appreciated. Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Maark
Maark
Go bravely.
Hire Us

More by Maark

View profile
    • Like