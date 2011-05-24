Hector Simpson

Spy Game

Spy Game game ios riot retina texture
Initial design on another new app we're working on here at Riot HQ. It's gonna to be a busy/bad-ass summer...

We just put up a teaser site at spyhuntapp.com too so check that out if you're intrigued!

Posted on May 24, 2011
User interface designer working remotely in Bath, UK.

