Tad Carpenter

New print: Hi!

Tad Carpenter
Tad Carpenter
Hire Me
  • Save
New print: Hi! design illustration color painting type
Download color palette

I had some paintings I did turned into prints recently. Will share and post to site shortly.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Tad Carpenter
Tad Carpenter
Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
Hire Me

More by Tad Carpenter

View profile
    • Like