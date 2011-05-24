Thank you so far Dribbble...♥

I'd like to start off by saying that I can't thank the Dribbble community enough for the comments, likes and most of all the feedback. The Dribbble community have always been very kind to me and its helped me improve as a designer.

Why the soppy post? Well, i've reached a milestone. Yep, 200th shot (201st now) on Dribbble and I thought i'd celebrate!

Thanks to both Dan and Rich for creating this wonderful place :)

— Oh and the above shot is a little screenshot of something i'm working on for a client right now!