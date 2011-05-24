Monica Okubo

Thread Count - Outfit Wireframe

wireframe
From a wireframe of Thread Count, a personal project tracking what I wear. This is a close-up of listing an Outfit (the garments I wore on a particular day).

Posted on May 24, 2011
