Joplin Tornado Relief Poster

Joplin Tornado Relief Poster poster illustration joplin band-aid missouri
On May 22, 2011, Joplin was struck by an extremely powerful EF-5 tornado, resulting in at least 118 deaths and over 1,150 injuries, along with major damage to numerous houses and businesses. You can help by donating to http://www.ozarksfoodharvest.org. Thanks.

Posted on May 24, 2011
