Nick Sigler

Site Launch: Brite Revolution

Nick Sigler
Nick Sigler
  • Save
Site Launch: Brite Revolution website magazine blog brite
Download color palette

Brite Revolution is a web and print publication focusing on music.

Still working through some small tweaks, but you can check it out at: http://www.briterevolution.com/

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Nick Sigler
Nick Sigler

More by Nick Sigler

View profile
    • Like