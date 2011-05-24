Dann Petty

Data Chart

Dann Petty
Dann Petty
Hire Me
  • Save
Data Chart chart graph infographic data texture lighting
Download color palette

guys, what do you think of this chart? too much? cool? colors off? i know there are some spacing issues but this was just a quick comp i through together...

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Dann Petty
Dann Petty
Available for freelance web/app design projects.
Hire Me

More by Dann Petty

View profile
    • Like